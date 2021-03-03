Dearborn provides construction update

Effective March 3 until March 27, the city of Dearborn has announced construction updates for the month of March.

DEARBORN — Effective March 3 until March 27, the city of Dearborn has announced construction updates for the month of March.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), there will be a closure of the northbound M-39 service drive (Southfield Freeway) and US-12 (Michigan Ave.) to begin on March 3 and last for three weeks.

The expected end date is March 27 as long as weather permits.

The contractors will be removing and replacing a section of the outside barrier wall that will need proper time to cure before opening to traffic.

They will also be making a second attempt at a cantilever sign foundation.

Signage will be in place to direct traffic to the Ford Road interchange as a detour and use southbound M-39 to access US-12.