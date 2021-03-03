Dearborn to offer 500 appointments for COVID vaccines on March 4

The city of Dearborn is offering 500 appointments for people age 65 and older to receive the COVID vaccine on March 4.

DEARBORN — The city of Dearborn is offering 500 appointments for people age 65 and older to receive the COVID vaccine on March 4.

The appointments will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will assist the city in testing its online system to try to ensure appointments flow smoothly in the future.

Those who qualify are asked to visit www.cityofdearborn.org to access the online appointment system for Thursday’s appointments, as they must be made online.

The vaccinations will be administered by appointment only and will be held at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave.

People without an appointment will not be served.

Masks that cover the mouth and nose are required for entry and to remain in the building and those with appointments are asked to go through the theater entrance on the west side of the building.

People will also be required to show their identification and will be screened at the door prior to receiving the vaccine.

The Dearborn Fire Department will be administering the Moderna vaccine and people will be provided a date for their second dose once they receive their first.

The city expects to open more appointments soon as it hopes to operate its vaccination center on a regular basis.

The city said in a press release that it cannot control the supply of the vaccines and that it is following the criteria established by Wayne County for who qualifies for a vaccination, which is currently limited to those 65 and older.

The county selected Dearborn to administer vaccines to residents in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Allen Park, Garden City, Inkster, Redford and Melvindale.

Residents are advised to check www.cityofdearborn.org regularly for a chance to schedule appointments for the vaccine.