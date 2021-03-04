Attorney Rabih Hamawi celebrates four-year anniversary, $7.6 million recovered for clients

Photo courtesy: Rabih Hamawi

SOUTHFIELD — In its four years in practice, the Law Office of Rabih Hamawi has recovered over $7.6 million on behalf of its clients in fire, property damage, and insurance-coverage cases, something Hamawi is proud of.

Hamawi founded his Southfield-based law firm in February 2017.

“The firm was established to fight for those who have lost their homes, businesses, and most precious personal items due to disasters, and who now must persevere against an insurance company to get their lives back together,” Hamawi said.

Committed to its core principles, “the firm will continue to give special attention to the needs of the several minorities in Metro Detroit, and Michigan, who sometimes are victimized by insurance companies due to race, ethnicity, religion, or inexperience with the judicial system,” he added.

Last year, Hamawi was selected to the 2020 Michigan Super Lawyers Rising Stars list, his third selection since 2018. The list is reserved for those lawyers who exhibit excellence in practice and recognizes no more than 2.5 percent of exceptional young attorneys in Michigan. In 2020, Hamawi was also selected to the Michigan Lawyers Weekly Class of 2020 Up & Coming Lawyers, which is dedicated to saluting Michigan lawyers who have established a name for themselves by displaying the ambition, drive and accomplishments that set them apart among their peers — in their first 10 years in practice.

Hamawi holds a Juris Doctor, Magna Cum Laude, from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School. He graduated with a Bachelor of Laws with high honors from Lebanese University, Faculty of Law. He also holds a Master’s Degree of Science with concentration in insurance and financial planning from Walsh College.

He previously interned for Judge John Corbett O’Meara of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and for the United States Department of Justice in the United States Attorney’s Office in Detroit.