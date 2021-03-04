Crestwood School District announces reintegration plan

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Starting this week, Crestwood School District is slowly reintroducing students back to the classroom after nearly a year.

Beginning March 3 through March 12, the elementary and preschools will host small group tours for specific classrooms.

The week of March 15, all elementary schools and preschool will begin a soft start schedule while grades five and nine begin orientation.

If they are not in a safe environment, then academics don’t matter – Superintendent Dr. Youssef Mosallam

Beginning the week of March 22, the new hybrid and virtual schedule will begin for all elementary grades, fifth and ninth grades while grades six through eight and ten through 12 will remain virtual.

With spring break beginning the week of March 29, from April 5 through April 16, all instruction will be virtual for all students and state assessments for high school and middle school students will be held during that time.

The week of April 19 will introduce the new hybrid and virtual schedule for the remaining grades of six through eight and ten through 12.

Superintendent Dr. Youssef Mosallam said that each school will provide specific guidelines and instructions to parents and students.

“There are people still concerned and we understand that,” he said. “We know that not everyone will be happy but we are excited to have gotten here.”

Mosallam said that it’s important for the community to remember that this isn’t just a change for students.

“This isn’t just a shift for our students and parents,” he said. “It’s a shift for our staff too. And when we break it down, it’s been four major changes for everyone in less than a year and our staff aren’t just staff, they’re parents too.”

While Mosallam and over 300 members of the Crestwood staff have received their COVID-19 vaccine, he said that many of the questions he’s received have to do with why there will be a staggered schedule.

“We have to be very careful with this,” he said. “We need to allow time for adjustments. We want to integrate the kids before the fall and we will be offering optional summer school programs as well to allow for kids to get caught up.”

With having a large number of students in the district, Mosallam said that’s another factor they have to consider.

“We have a lot of children in a very small area and we have to focus on safety first,” he said. “If they are not in a safe environment, then academics don’t matter. We feel we are doing what is best for our staff, our community, and our students.”