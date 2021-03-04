Dearborn Heights continues its fight against COVID-19

While the Berwyn Senior Citizen Center is compiling a list of residents for vaccine distribution, community leaders are distributing masks.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — While the Berwyn Senior Citizen Center is compiling a list of residents for vaccine distribution, community leaders are distributing masks.

Treasurer Lisa Hicks-Clayton said that the mask distribution is the result of Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Homeland Security providing masks to cities and organizations.

“I had received 15,000 and have been distributing them via our food distributions,” she said. “More thought on how to get the masks out to our residents versus sitting in storage led to the Dearborn Heights Community Masks Distribution. I contacted Emergency Management Director Lee Gavin and he was very supportive and provided additional reusable masks from Wayne County. Mayor Bill Bazzi has been supportive as well. In addition, Henry Ford College SSA contacted me via President Leslie Windless and came on board to help organize. I reached out to various youth groups, as well. Crestwood National Honor Society and GMCA Dearborn Heights Youth Leadership Program will be sending students to help.”

The mask distribution staging will begin at the Salvation Army at 26700 W. Warren Rd., where volunteers will assemble and sort routes, from 9 a.m. until noon on March 6.

Once routes are determined, volunteers will then begin their assigned routes from noon until 3 p.m., delivering masks to residents doors, contact free.

“We know we will not get to all 24,000 plus homes in Dearborn Heights,” Hicks-Clayton said. “Anyone wishing for a complementary reusable mask may also stop by City Hall Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. This is a community effort, as all work together during these unprecedented times and challenges.”

Residents over age 65 wishing to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at the Berwyn Senior Citizen Center can call 313-791-3550 to add their name to the list for when the city is able to secure the vaccines.