Dearborn hosts event to review high school options

DEARBORN – Dearborn Public Schools will be hosting a virtual event to review programs for high schoolers to help get a head start on their futures.

The event will take place online on March 10 at 6:30 p.m. and can be accessed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/dearbornpublicschools or on the district’s Youtube channel at www.youtube.com/user/dpscommdept.

In advance of the event, questions can be submitted via Facebook.

The district provides many ways for high school students to adjust their education to suit their own needs including vocational programs and college credits.

The event is for middle and high school students and parents to provide an overview of programs like advanced placement classes, dual enrollment, career technical education and Michael Berry Career Center, Dearborn Center for Math, Science, and Technology, Henry Ford Early College Health Science, Henry Ford Early College Advanced Manufacturing, Henry Ford Early College Pre-Education, and Henry Ford Collegiate Academy.