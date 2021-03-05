ACCESS partnering with Meijer to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

Beginning Thursday, March 11, ACCESS will be partnering with Meijer to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to residents in the community.

DEARBORN — Beginning Thursday, March 11, ACCESS will be partnering with Meijer to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to the community.

With the first doses beginning March 11, second doses are expected to be administered April 1, with additional dates to be determined soon.

ACCESS will be honoring the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) guidelines on vaccine eligibility.

Those eligible as of March 8 include healthcare workers, long term care residents and staff, prioritized frontline responders, school teachers and staff, child care staff, corrections staff, agriculture and food processing workers, anyone 65 and older, anyone 50 and older with pre-existing conditions or disabilities and caregivers of children with special health care needs.

Patients can register by texting “ACCESS” to 75049 or by going to www.clinic.meijer.com/CL0035.

Patients who are not current Meijer Pharmacy customers will be prompted to create a new profile before registering and registrations must be completed by Sunday, March 7 at 4 p.m.

On Monday, March 8 all registered patients will receive a text message with a link to complete their consent documents and pick an appointment time.

Appointments for the 1,170 vaccines will be scheduled from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.