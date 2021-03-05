Dearborn vaccination center opens March 5 through 11

Dearborn’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be opening March 5-11 for those 65 years of age and older in seven Wayne County communities. Photo: Sam Baydoun

DEARBORN — Dearborn’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be opening March 5-11 for those 65 years of age and older in seven Wayne County communities.

The vaccination clinic is at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave in Dearborn.

Vaccinations are by appointment only from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and residents are asked to use the theater entrance on the west side of the building.

The announcement of the opening comes after the city scheduled 500 vaccines for March 4 to test its online scheduling system.

The Dearborn Fire Department is administering the Moderna vaccine during this period.

The March 5-11 appointments will be for residents of Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Inkster, Redford, Allen Park, Garden City and Melvindale, as these communities are collaborating together with support from Wayne County.

Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun volunteered at the event on March 4 and plans to continue to do so.

“The event was a great success,” he said. “We vaccinated 765 residents and we have 3,000 doses available. We expect to receive another 3,000 next week as well. I helped check people in and translate for those who need it. We also passed out free Wayne County masks to anyone who needed one.”

Baydoun said he expects the vaccination efforts to ramp up with the coming Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well.

“My message to the community is for anyone 65 or older to register,” he said. “I encourage everyone to get the vaccine. It’s the only way we can achieve herd immunity and get back to our normal lives.”

While the city and Fire Department recognize that some residents may be bedridden or unable to leave their homes, they’re willing to make accommodations.

“The Fire Department is also making exceptions for residents that cannot leave their homes,” Baydoun said. “If a resident cannot leave their home, they can contact myself or the Fire Department and the Fire Department will come administer the vaccine at the resident’s home.”

To schedule an appointment, visit www.cityofdearborn.org/covid.