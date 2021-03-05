Schools in Northville, Dearborn report COVID-19 outbreaks

Northville High School and Edsel Ford High School in Dearborn have both had to place sports teams under mandatory quarantine. Photo via Flickr

DEARBORN/NORTHVILLE — Northville High School and Edsel Ford High School in Dearborn have both had to place sports teams under mandatory quarantine.

In Northville, there have been 12 positive cases of COVID-19 reported over the last two days, which resulted in 41 students being placed in quarantine.

All positive cases are reportedly students at the school, with some being student athletes.

Just last week 80 students and staff members were quarantined.

In the last several days, the school’s varsity hockey, junior varsity pom, baseball, football and club soccer teams and more have also been placed in quarantine.

No further information could be found on the school’s website.

The Dearborn Unified Hockey Team also caused Dearborn’s Edsel Ford High School to be put on the outbreak list.

Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko said that the outbreak is not in relation to in-person learning.

“The outbreak involved seven close contact cases among the unified hockey team, which is both Edsel Ford and Dearborn High,” he said. “This has nothing to do with in-person instruction. The state identifies an outbreak as two people and I asked the state to redefine an outbreak, as I am not in favor of how they define it. It gives a bad impression and people should feel safe in schools with the safety measures and precautions we are taking.”

Dearborn High School Athletic Director Jeff Conway and Edsel Ford High School Athletic Director Robert Picano released a joint statement to parents of any student who was in close contact with those infected.

“The Wayne County Health Department has conducted a contact investigation and identified your child as a close contact to a confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) case on the Dearborn Unified Ice Hockey Team,” their statement said. “There are multiple confirmed positive cases among the players and coaching staff. The virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Spread is more likely when people are less than six feet (apart) for at least 15 minutes. A person who is a close contact of someone who is infected with COVID-19 may experience COVID-19 symptoms typically within two to 14 days after a person is exposed.”