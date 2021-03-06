Dearborn City Council President Susan Dabaja helps secure vaccines for seniors

City Council President Susan Dabaja helped secure COVID-19 vaccines for Dearborn’s senior citizens by working with the Detroit Medical Center.

DEARBORN — City Council President Susan Dabaja helped secure COVID-19 vaccines for Dearborn’s senior citizens by working with the Detroit Medical Center.

The initial phase will include 500 vaccines that were initially allocated for residents at Kennedy Plaza, Sisson Manor, Townsend Towers, Hubbard Manor East and Hubbard Manor West, along with members of civic and social organizations in the city.

“At this point, ensuring the safety of our vulnerable seniors has become a major priority,” Dabaja said. “With Dearborn’s consistently high COVID rates, we have lost too many of our beloved elderly family members and friends to this illness. Vaccinating our seniors is an enormous step toward a safer Dearborn and, hopefully, toward some semblance of normalcy. I want to thank the Detroit Medical Center for specifically allocating 500 vaccines for our Dearborn residents.”

Dabaja also met with state, county and city officials to help lay out the logistical plans for a greater vaccine rollout.

The City Council also approved the budget needed for certain facilities to become licensed and certified to administer the vaccines.

Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray and other firefighters and paramedics have already vaccinated more than 1,500 senior citizens and all Dearborn senior complexes were visited to vaccinate any senior resident interested in receiving the vaccine.

“The role of city government is to ensure the safety and well-being of all of its residents,” Dabaja said. “But when it comes to the senior community in Dearborn, those who have laid the foundation for our rity’s growth, this goes beyond governance. My parents are part of this group. All of us have seniors who are near and dear to us, and protecting them will always be a priority for me.”