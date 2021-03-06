Dearborn Public Schools report successful restart

After students had been learning remotely for nearly a year, Dearborn Public Schools welcomed some of them back this week

As a part of the reopening plan, students in kindergarten, first, second, sixth and ninth grades returned for blended learning on March 1.

Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko said he has also been visiting the schools to check in.

“I have been in several schools this week and the students and staff are doing a great job following the guidelines,” he said. “Most of our staff is getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week and next week and I think that adds a layer of comfort.”

While nearly 25 percent of students in the district are still remaining virtual, Maleyko said it’s important for parents to be comfortable sending their kids back.

“From what I’ve seen this week it’s been a very calm and upbeat environment in the schools,” he said. “It’s been very positive and I’ve received a lot of positive feedback from staff so far. I am very pleased with what I personally have seen in each school I have been to.”

With social distancing protocols in place and mask requirements at all times, Maleyko said he’s cautiously confident.

“It’s so refreshing to see kids back in school,” he said. “I couldn’t see their smiling faces, and I miss that, but you could tell they were smiling and just as happy to be back as we are to have them back. People should feel safe in the schools. While the numbers have improved, we and the community must continue to be cautious to protect our students in every way that we can.”

Preschool, third, fourth, fifth, seventh and 10th grades return on March 8 and the remainder of students in eighth, 11th and 12th grades return on March 15 in the district’s reopening plan.