Poll reveals Whitmer, Trump, Biden favorability ratings; trust level in vaccine

The poll shows 70 percent of Michiganders surveyed are willing to take a COVID-19 vaccine when it's available and their turn

LANSING — The survey research firm EPIC-MRA has released a statewide poll of active and likely November 2022 voters.

The poll, completed on Feb. 25, sought to understand favorability ratings of various state and federal officials, on both sides of the aisle, and people’s opinions on important socio-economic issues like the pandemic, the second impeachment of former President Trump and other topics.

Some notable results are as follows:

Michigan

Forty-nine percent of the participants said they had a totally favorable opinion of Governor Whitmer; 44 percent said they did not.

In a Michigan governor’s race matchup between Republican Candice Miller and Whitmer, survey participants gave Whitmer a lead of one point, four points for people who lean Democratic.

Miller, who is a public works commissioner in Macomb County and a former U.S. Rep., said earlier in the year she won’t be running against Whitmer in 2022.

Ninety percent of Democrats surveyed said they would vote for Whitmer, 93 percent of Republicans would vote for Miller, with 35 percent to 34 percent of independents saying they would vote for Miller.

Sixty-nine percent of participants gave the Michigan economy a negative rating.

COVID-19

Fifty-five percent of people surveyed said the COVID-19 crisis has improved.

Seventy percent said they would get the vaccine when it is available and their turn, including 90 percent of Democrats and 80 percent of independents. Forty-seven percent to 46 percent of Republicans said they will not get the vaccine, including 50 percent to 43 percent of Trump supporters.

Seventy-one percent of White voters and 71 percent of African American voters said they would get the vaccine.

Second impeachment/Trump/Biden

Forty-eight percent of participants said that Trump should have been convicted of charges of inciting an insurrection in his second impeachment trial. Forty-seven percent said he should not have been convicted, with 5 percent unsure. Eighty-nine percent of Democrats said Trump should have been convicted, with 89 percent of Republicans saying he should not have been convicted. Forty-seven percent to 42 percent of independents said Trump should have been convicted.

Forty percent of participants said they had a totally favorable opinion of Trump, while 55 percent did not. Forty-nine percent gave President Biden total favorability; 45 percent did not.

Forty-five percent of participants gave Biden a completely positive job rating; 49 percent gave him a completely negative job rating.

EPIC-MRA conducted live interviewers with 600 participants for the statewide survey.

President Bernie Porn told The Arab American News that his firm maintains a database of all registered voters in Michigan, including vote history. It randomly selects households from each geographical area of the state stratified to reflect either a presidential or gubernatorial election.