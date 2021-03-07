Dearborn Heights police seeking missing teen

Khadija-Kathleen Al-Dhalimi Photo: Dearborn Heights Police Department

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – The Dearborn Heights Police Department is searching for a teen they believe to be missing and endangered since Friday evening.

Sixteen year old Khadija-Kathleen Al-Dhalimi was last seen at her residence in Dearborn Heights on March 5 at approximately 7:20 p.m.

Police say she has runaway in the past and would go to the area of Ford Rd. and Beech Daly.

She is described as being 5’3” 180 pounds with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

Al-Dhalimi was last seen wearing black athletic pants, unknown shirt, and a black Hijab.