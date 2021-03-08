CDC: Vaccinated people can socialize without masks, distancing

People wait in line for the COVID-19 vaccine in Paterson, N.J., Jan 21. Photo: Seth Wenig/AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Monday announced new guidelines that says people who are fully vaccinated, meaning two weeks after they have received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, can safely gather with friends or family who are also vaccinated indoors without masks or social distancing.

ABC reported the new guidelines, that says those vaccinated can also visit with friends or family from a single household who aren’t vaccinated but have a low risk of severe disease from COVID-19.

Vaccinated grandparents can visit and hug family members that aren’t vaccinated as long as they don’t have underlying medical conditions, such as being immunocompromised, that put them at high risk for COVID-19.

Vaccinated individuals don’t need to quarantine or get tested if they come in contact with someone positive for COVID-19 and don’t have any symptoms.

The new guidelines also say people who have received the vaccine should continue to wear masks and maintain distance when in public, visiting with people at severe risk for COVID-19 disease that are not vaccinated, or when socializing with unvaccinated people from multiple households, even if they are at low risk of disease, or when socializing with groups of unvaccinated people from multiple households, even if they are at low risk of disease.

The CDC estimates that just 9.2 percent of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said in a press release. “There are some activities that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume now in the privacy of their own homes. Everyone – even those who are vaccinated – should continue with all mitigation strategies when in public settings. As the science evolves and more people get vaccinated, we will continue to provide more guidance to help fully vaccinated people safely resume more activities.”