Dearborn Police seeking witness in fatal crash on M39

A witness to the fatal crash was driving a silver or tan in color pickup truck with an extended cab. Photos: Dearborn Police Department

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a witness to a fatal March 7 collision.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the area of M39 south of Hubbard Drive for a fatal traffic collision.

Their investigation showed a Dodge Journey was traveling southbound on M39 when it swerved, lost control and rolled over. The driver of the Dodge, a 21-year-old female from Detroit, was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police needs help identifying the witness to the accident, who was driving a silver or tan in color pickup truck with an extended cab (short doors for rear passengers) with an open bed. Police is also asking that any other witnesses who observed this incident contact them.

Crime Stoppers: 1-800- SPEAK UP (1-800-773-2587)

Online: www.1800speakup.org

Text: CSM and your tip to CRIMES (274637)

Chief Haddad stated, “This is a tragedy for the family and our entire community. We will not rest until the subject(s) responsible is brought to justice.”