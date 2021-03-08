First case of South Africa variant identified in Michigan

The variant shares genetic mutations with the U.K. variant and is more contagious than the COVID-19 strain that has been circulating the U.S. for months

MICHIGAN – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has identified the first case of COVID-19 variant orginally identified in South Africa, in a male child living in Jackson County.

The state’s health department is investigating close contacts and if there are additional cases associated with this case.

The variant is believed to be more contagious, but there is no indication that it changes the clinical outcomes or disease severity compared to the virus strain that has been circulating across the U.S. for months.

Scientists are still evaluating how well COVID-19 vaccines work against this new variant. But, MDHHS says available evidence shows current tests can identify COVID-19 in these cases and that available COVID-19 vaccines do work against the variant.

But a higher rate of transmission could increase the number of people who need to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19, should the new variant begin circulating widely in Michigan.

To date, the virus has been identified in at least 20 other states and jurisdictions in the U.S. This is the only known case in Michigan at this time, however it is possible that there are more that have not been identified.

Michigan has also identified 516 cases of the U.K. variant in 23 Michigan jurisdictions, as of March 8. The South Africa variant shares some mutations with the one originating from the U.K.

Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Michiganders should continue to:

– Get vaccinated for COVID-19.

– Wear a mask around others.

– Stay six feet apart from others.

– Wash hands often.

– Ventilate indoor spaces.