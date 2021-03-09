Chase to discontinue Chase Pay from merchant apps and websites

Photo: Chase Bank

Chase Bank is discontinuing its Chase Pay digital wallet service at the end of March, 2021, the company announced on its website.

The option to pay through Chase Pay will be removed from all merchant apps and websites. JPMorgan Chase & Co says its customers can instead link their Chase credit cards to their preferred shopping sites or apps and to their PayPal accounts.

The bank had partnered with payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc in 2017, allowing users to link their Chase Pay and PayPal accounts and use reward points to make purchases, in an effort to expand the digital wallet’s reach,

JPMorgan’s latest move comes a year after the bank shut down the digital wallet’s mobile app, started in 2015 to compete with rivals including Apple Pay.

The bank did not give any reason for discontinuing Chase Pay.

– Wire and staff