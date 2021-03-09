Michigan ends Extended Benefits and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits

The Extended Benefits (EB) program added 20 additional weeks of benefits for people, starting last October

LANSING – Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) announced on its website Monday the ending of unemployment extensions for those receiving Extended Benefits (EB) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

The EB program gave Michiganders 20 additional weeks of unemployment benefits since it turned on in October.

The federally funded EB program is turned on when a state’s jobless rate averages more than 8 percent for three consecutive months. But Michigan is now no longer in a high unemployment period (HUP), UIA said on Monday.

States in HUP also get seven additional weeks added to PUA. The PUA program provides aid to self-employed, temporary workers and gig workers.

If unemployed Michiganders have already been paid their maximum weeks of EB, their EB claim is considered exhausted and there are no more weeks of EB available.

People who exhaust EB may be eligible for benefits on another program. If so, they will be notified that they may apply for benefits on a different program.

The maximum number of weeks available to PUA claimants has been reduced from 57 to 50 weeks.

PUA and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits are set to expire on March 14 nationwide. The U.S. House of Reps. will likely approve the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Wednesday, enabling the president to sign the legislation into law later this week.

The relief package will extend PUA and PEUC to Sept. 6 and continue to offer recipients an extra $300. It is not clear whether claimants that have exhausted their EB benefits will be eligible for extensions.