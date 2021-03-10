David Knezek takes on a new role at MDHHS while maintaining his commissioner duties

Recently elected Wayne County Commissioner David Knezek is settling into his new role with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

LANSING — Recently elected Wayne County Commissioner David Knezek is settling into his new leadership role with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Knezek had been working for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel when he was appointed to the Wayne County Commission, to which he was elected by the voters in November.

“I enjoy public service and consider it a high honor to have been asked by the attorney general to serve on her executive team,” he said. “When I received a call about joining the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, I knew it was time to roll up my sleeves and take on a new challenge. We are the largest department in the state — over 14,000 employees strong — and are working day in and day out to vaccinate Michiganders and end the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a privilege to be working alongside such a great team, knowing that we’re all pushing for a safe return to normalcy as vaccine production and availability increases.”

Being able to serve my community and my state is a true blessing. I simply ask for everyone’s continued support and prayers as we work together in the days, weeks and months ahead — David Knezek

Knezek said that his new role will not impact his role with the Wayne County Commission.

“I am proud to serve on the Wayne County Commission and plan to remain there as long as my friends and fellow citizens continue to support me,” he said. “Like any other local legislative bodies, members of the commission meet once per week to vote on a variety of issues. With the exception of any retired colleagues, we maintain full- or part-time jobs like any other county commissioners or city council members across the state.”

While Knezek views his role on the commission as that of an advocate, he views his role with the MDHHS as an administrator.

“On the commission, we are tasked with overseeing a $1 billion budget and taking care of our parks, roads, seniors, veterans, and cultural and recreational opportunities,” he said. “At the department, I’m learning a lot every day and working alongside our leadership team to end the pandemic. I am currently serving as the chief deputy director for administration at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. I oversee external relations and communications, financial operations administration, legislative services, legal affairs, policy and planning, strategic integration, organizational services, workforce engagement and community and faith engagement.”

Knezek said he wants the voters who elected him to the Commission to know that he is appreciative.

“I appreciate everyone’s continued love and support,” he said. “Everyone was so kind when i shared that I was leaving the attorney general’s office on social media and even more people were supportive when I shared the news of this new role. Being able to serve my community and my state is a true blessing. I simply ask for everyone’s continued support and prayers as we work together in the days, weeks and months ahead.”