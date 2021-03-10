Dearborn agrees to $1.25M deal in death of Black man

The city of Dearborn has agreed to a $1.25 million settlement in a lawsuit over the fatal police shooting of Kevin Matthews in 2015.

DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn has agreed to a $1.25 million settlement in a lawsuit over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed Black man in 2015.

Kevin Matthews, 35, had been chased on foot and killed after being accused of stealing an energy drink on Dec. 23, 2015.

Matthews had had a history of mental illness and had been recovering from a broken arm at the time of the incident.

The settlement between the city and Matthews’ family comes just weeks after the officer involved, Chris Hampton, committed suicide.

Hampton had insisted in a lawsuit deposition that he was on the ground and that Matthews was standing over him trying to get his gun.

Had this been on a body camera, there’s no doubt that Officer Hampton would have been prosecuted – Attorney Milt Greenman

Matthews was shorter and 75 pounds lighter than the officer and was shot nine times.

Experts hired by lawyers for Matthews’ family said that they believed Hampton had been shooting downward as two bullets were found under Matthews’ body.

There were no witnesses or video of the incident.

Attorney Milt Greenman said this was an egregious killing.

“Matthews’ family wants to move forward,” he said. “With Officer Hampton having passed, how he passed, that’s generally why the case was resolved. Had this been on a body camera, there’s no doubt that Officer Hampton would have been prosecuted.”

In 2016, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said no criminal charges would be filed against Hampton saying that she was convinced the officer was on the ground defending himself.

One month after the death of Matthews, 31 year old Janet Wilson was also shot and killed by Dearborn police while sitting in her vehicle on Jan. 27, 2016 and the city settled for $1.25 million in 2018 for that case as well.

Police Chief Ronald Haddad told media outlets he was unaware of the lawsuit settlement and had no immediate comment.