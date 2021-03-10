How and where to get COVID-19 vaccines

With more vaccines beginning to be distributed and provided to the state, residents who qualify for the vaccine are being provided more options to get it.

Dearborn’s vaccination center has added more appointments as well as opening appointments to those who are 50 and older with medical conditions or disabilities.

The vaccine appointments were extended into the week of March 15-19 for all who qualify in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Allen Park, Inkster, Garden City, Redford, and Melvindale.

The vaccination clinic offers appointments from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. but on March 18, the hours will be extended until 8:00 p.m.

Vaccines are administered at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center at 15801 Michigan Ave and are administered by the Dearborn Fire Department.

The Moderna vaccine is being distributed and on March 18 and March 19 the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also be available.

Appointments are required and can be made at www.cityofdearborn.org/covid.

Masks are required at all times and patients must have I.D. and will be screened at the door.

In addition to the clinic at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, the Islamic Center of America has collaborated with Henry Ford Health Systems on March 8 where they vaccinated 300 community members.

Vaccines will be continuing every Monday by appointment only for individuals who qualify over the age of 50.

For appointments and information, residents are encouraged to call 313-593-0000.

ACCESS of Dearborn recently announced a partnership with Meijer Pharmacy and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to host a Dearborn vaccination clinic on March 11.

The organizations are expecting to administer approximately 1,170 first dose vaccines on March 11 with the second dose being scheduled on April 1.

The clinics will be administering the Moderna vaccine by appointment only from March 12-March 19 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at 6450 Maple in Dearborn.

Appointments can be made by calling 313-216-2230 or through the Meijer registration system.