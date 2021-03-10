U.S. Congress passes Biden’s $1.9 COVID relief package

The bill, which gives $1400 direct payments to most adults in the U.S., saw no Republican support in the U.S. House on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a near party line 220-211 vote, the U.S. House of Reps gave final approval for President Biden $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Wednesday, without any Republicans support. The White House said Biden plans to sign the bill on Friday.

The passage of the history aid package, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, comes seven weeks after Biden entered the White House and four days after the Senate passed the bill without a single Republican vote.

The legislation will provide up to $1,400 direct payments to most adults in the U.S. This version, approved earlier in the U.S. Senate, caps those checks at those earning below $80,000. It also extends $300 per week emergency unemployment benefits into early September.

It also includes $350 billion in aid to state and local governments, $150 billion to schools across the country, provide direct housing assistance, nutrition assistance for 40 million Americans, expand access to safe and reliable childcare and affordable health care and more.

The bill includes includes expanded tax credits over the next year for children, child care and family leave, some of them credits that Democrats have signaled they’d like to make permanent, plus spending for renters, feeding programs and people’s utility bills.

It also has has hundreds of billions for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, schools, state and local governments and ailing industries from airlines to concert halls. There is aid for farmers of color, pension systems and student borrowers, and subsidies for consumers buying health insurance and states expanding Medicaid coverage for lower earners.

If you’re a member of the swamp, you do pretty well under this bill. But for the American people, it means serious problems immediately on the horizon – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)

The expanded Child Tax Credit will support 27 million children. More than 17 million low-wage workers will get some help through an improved Earned Income Tax Credit.

Republicans complained that though they overwhelmingly supported five previous relief bills that Congress approved since the pandemic struck a year ago, this one solely reflected Democratic goals by setting aside money for family planning programs and federal workers who take leave to cope with COVID-19 and failing to require that shuttered schools accepting aid reopen their doors.

“If you’re a member of the swamp, you do pretty well under this bill. But for the American people, it means serious problems immediately on the horizon,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), referring to the added federal borrowing the measure will force.

The House, which passed an earlier version of the legislation, needed to meet again to approve changes made in the Senate over the weekend.

Though no Republicans in the House or Senate voted to pass the bill, it has wide support among Americans. A Reuters/Ipsos national opinion poll, conducted March 8-9, shows 70 percent of Americans support the plan, including a majority of Democrats and Republicans. Among Republicans, five out of 10 say they support the plan, while nine out of 10 Democrats supported it.

Let me be clear, while this bill has many provisions that will help families across the United States, I am disappointed that the Senate sent us back a bill without a $15 minimum wage increase – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit)

Michigan officials react

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) said the bill provided a critical lifeline for many struggling Americans, but more needed to be done, bemoaning in particular the upper chambers refusal to raise the national minimum wage to $15 an hour.

“Let me be clear, while this bill has many provisions that will help families across the United States, I am disappointed that the Senate sent us back a bill without a $15 minimum wage increase,” Tlaib said. “My residents sent a clear message with the election of President Biden and Vice President Harris that they wanted bold action on the issues they are facing. They do not want that progress to be hindered by a handful of senators and an unelected parliamentarian. Moving forward, our residents cannot afford for Democrats to negotiate against themselves. We were sent here to work on behalf of and for the people – they deserve us doing everything we can to deliver for them.”

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) released a statement after final House passage of the bill on Wednesday.

“A year into this pandemic, it’s clear that Michiganders and Americans still need additional support to put food on the table, pay their bills and make ends meet,” Peters said. “I have heard gut-wrenching personal stories from countless Michiganders – who are trying to keep their heads above water and get through this public health and economic crisis. The American Rescue Plan will deliver much-needed relief, and I’m glad this bill is now going to be signed into law.”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn) also praised the passage of the final bill in the House.

“We have been through immense tragedy and trauma, but this historic legislation will help us rebuild and repair with investments in our neighborhoods, businesses, schools, and families,” Dingell said. “It will lift millions of workers and children out of poverty and provide them with economic dignity and security. And it will help us get shots in arms, students in school, and money in the pockets of our workers.”

– Wire and staff