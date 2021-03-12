Dearborn Heights announces first annual Dan Paletko Memorial Golf Outing

The Dearborn Heights Police and Fire Departments are hosting the first annual Dan Paletko Memorial Golf Outing later this year.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The Dearborn Heights Police and Fire Departments are hosting the first annual Dan Paletko Memorial Golf Outing later this year.

Palekto served as mayor from 2004 until his death on December 29 from COVID-19 complications.

In a Facebook post by the police department regarding the event, the department said that Paletko was extremely supportive of the departments.

“Mr. Paletko had a humbling support for our police and fire departments and always made sure he had our backs,” the post said. “Now we plan on making sure his legacy for the city of Dearborn Heights is never forgotten and we are going to be having a memorial golf outing in his honor.”

The post said that the proceeds will be distributed to organizations near and dear to Paletko.

“The proceeds will go towards the Dearborn Heights Police Department Fallen Officer Fund, the Dearborn Heights Fire Department Professional Fire Fighter Charity Fund and the Dearborn Heights Goodfellows,” the post said. “We are asking for any donations in the form of prizes and silent auction items like gift cards, gift certificates, golf items, free food coupons, gift baskets or any other items that could be used as prizes or auction items. In addition to prizes we are also asking for hole sponsorships.”

Sponsors and donors will receive recognition on the departments social media sites, their websites and programs distributed at the event.

The event is scheduled for Friday, June 18 at the Warren Valley Golf and Banquet Center.

Tickets are $90 per person and hole sponsorships begin at $250.

For registration and sponsorship forms, or to donate prizes and silent auction items, contact DHPD Cpl. Carrie Hatten at chatten.dhpd@gmail.com or Goodfellows Treasurer John Zadikian at dhgoodfellows@gmail.com and please put “Dan Paletko golf outing” in the subject line.