Dearborn Heights Board of Review sessions for property tax assessments to begin March 15

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Residents who wish to appeal their property tax assessments will have a chance to do so virtually over Zoom.

The March Board of Review will meet on March 15 from 12:30 p.m. until 9 p.m., March 16 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., and March 17 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The city’s assessor, Kimberly Comer, said that residents may appeal in writing or by making an appointment for the virtual Zoom meetings.

“They are able to access the virtual meeting over telephone if they are unable to access the meeting over the Internet,” she said. “All appeals must be to our office before 4 p.m. on March 17. Appeals must include a petition to the Board of Review, Form L-4035 and evidence the resident would like for the board to review.”

The petitions can be found on the city’s website, the state tax commission’s website or at the assessor’s office in City Hall.

Any representatives would need to supply a letter of authorization from the owner conveying permission to appeal on their behalf.

All petitions will have a response from the Board within a few weeks.

If a resident disagrees with the Board’s determination they then will be able to petition the Michigan tax tribunal.

To schedule appointments for appeals or if residents have any questions, they are encouraged to call the assessor’s office at 313-791-3460.