D7 School District announces that prom will go on

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — With COVID cases on the decline and vaccinations on the rise, Dearborn Heights’ District 7 School District has decided to host a prom this year.

The district’s senior prom is scheduled for May 27 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Bellagio Banquet Center in Dearborn Heights at 23900 W. Warren Ave.

“I empowered the building’s administration to make the decision,” Superintendent Jennfier Mast said. “I empowered them to make the decisions as long as they can keep it safe and follow the guidelines. I’m proud of them for their hard work on this and for ensuring we could give the kids some sense of normalcy for something they’ve been looking forward to for their whole lives, practically.”

The event will be held completely outdoors with tents and tables and Mast said that the event will adhere to whatever current guidelines are in place come that time.

“Masks will still be required at all times,” Mast said. “And there will be dancing restrictions, most likely no contact dancing so that the kids can maintain social distancing. I think the kids are thrilled. I know that it’s not what they planned or envisioned their prom being like, but I think it feels more normal for them and gives them something to be excited for.”

Mast also said the district will remain flexible in the current plan and schedule as the COVID-19 situation changes rapidly.

“We are excited to be able to do this for our students,” she said. “We are prepared to adjust by any means necessary to adhere to guidelines as they adjust within the state and from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.”