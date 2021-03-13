Dearborn Heights looking for nominations for Women’s Leadership and Community Service Award

The city of Dearborn Heights’ Community Cultural Relations Commission is celebrating Women’s History Month with something new.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The city of Dearborn Heights’ Community Cultural Relations Commission is celebrating Women’s History Month with something new.

The commission is looking for nominations for the first ever “Dearborn Heights Women’s Leadership and Community Service Award.”

The award is meant to honor women who have made an impact in Dearborn Heights.

Five women will be given the recognition awards and the nominations are open for all ages.

Mayor Bill Bazzi said the commission is instrumental in the community.

“Under the leadership of Latanya Gater and her team, the Dearborn Heights Community and Cultural Relations Commission has been instrumental in highlighting educational celebrations and commemorations,” he said. “I appreciate all of their efforts and will continue to support their positive educational endeavors, including the Dearborn Heights Women’s Leadership and Community Service Award initiative, in recognition of Women’s History Month.”

The nominations will be accepted until midnight on March 22 and can be found at the commission’s Facebook page.