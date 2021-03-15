Registration for vaccines at Ford Field, other clinics, now open in Michigan

Michiganders can now register to be contacted for an appointment to get a shot at Ford Field or their local Meijer vaccine clinic

Michiganders can now begin registering for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ford Field in Detroit. The mass-vaccination site is set to officially open on March 24 and will administer some 6000 doses a day.

After the registration process is completed, people who have registered will receive an invitation either by phonemail or text when it’s their turn to schedule the appointment. Vaccine appointments will be scheduled a few days in advance.

The Ford Field site will operate from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., seven days a week, for eight weeks under the federal government’s vaccination pilot program. Registration will allow people to select if they’d like a shot at Ford Field or a Meijer vaccine clinic near their home. Sign-up is available through these three options:

Online at meijer.com/register/CL2021

Text EndCOVID to 75049

Call the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1)

The Meijer registration site will ask people to create an account if they don’t already have a Meijer pharmacy account.

Residents who don’t have access to the internet or need assistance navigating through the registration process can use the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline to register. Call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is expected that the call center will have long wait times, so calling is recommended only people who cannot register online or by text.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost, and insurance is not required, nor will it be requested at the vaccination center. Any Michigan resident who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) vaccine prioritization guidance will be able to register for an appointment.

Free parking will be available at the vaccination site. For those who indicate, during the registration process, they need assistance obtaining transportation to and from the vaccination site, the state is working to provide free of charge ride share options. The facility will be managed by the State of Michigan with support from FEMA, Wayne County, the City of Detroit, Ford Field, Meijer, Henry Ford Health System and the Detroit Lions.

Officials announced on Friday the state is expanding vaccination eligibility for Michiganders ages 16 and older with disabilities or medical conditions that put them at high risk of negative COVID-19 outcome beginning Monday, March 22. Then on April 5, all Michiganders age 16 and up will become eligible. All vaccine providers may begin vaccinating the new priority group of 16-49 with medical conditions or disabilities by March 22.