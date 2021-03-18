CVS to offer COVID-19 vaccine starting March 21

CVS Health announced that they will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Michiganders as early as Sunday March 21.

Five CVS Pharmacy locations in Metro Detroit and eight total locations statewide have been chosen to administer the vaccines.

Appointments will become available for booking on Friday, March 19 as the stores receive shipments of the doses.

Registration is required in advance at www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine or the CVS Pharmacy app.

People without online access can contact CVS Customer Service at 800-746-7287.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be accepted.