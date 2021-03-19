Dearborn Heights to offer free water filters for residents

With water quality having been a concern for several residents over the last year, the city is stepping up to ease those concerns.

The city of Dearborn Heights is offering free water filters to residents who meet certain eligibility requirements.

Residents with a child under the age of 18 living at their residence; a child under the age of 18 who spends a few hours a day and several days a week for at least three months of the year at their residence, which is not considered a “for-profit” daycare; residents with a pregnant woman living at their residence or residents with someone who receives WIC or Medicaid benefits at their residence are eligible.

Only water faucet filters are available.

Water filters can be picked up free of charge at the Dearborn Heights City Hall during normal business hours.