Dearborn mayor appoints Tim Hawkins to lead Property Maintenance and Development Services Department (PMADS)

Dearborn’s Property Maintenance and Development Services Department (PMADS) has a new director and a new direction focused on customer service. Photo: City of Dearborn

DEARBORN — Dearborn’s Property Maintenance and Development Services Department (PMADS) has a new director and a new direction.

According to Dearborn Mayor Jack O’Reilly, the PMADS Department has a new focus of improving service and bettering customer communication.

PMADS is responsible for building permits and construction inspections, property maintenance issues, sanitation, residential sale and rental inspections, and inspections for new businesses and commercial buildings.

O’Reilly recently appointed Tim Hawkins as director of the department and Hawkins wants the community to know about some of the changes the department has made to become more unified, improve customer interaction and better assist residents, realtors and contractors.

Under the new direction, a call center has been established where all main phone numbers have been combined under one department phone line that can be reached at 313-943-2150.

Call center employees are available to answer calls from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will answer all inquiries pertaining to neighborhood services, permits, sanitation, home sales and residential and commercial inspections.

The call center employees will also schedule inspections and appointments to meet with other staff, if necessary.

In the past, the department would get complaints about multiple inspectors having to resolve issues for one property owner.

Under the new direction, inspectors are being trained on numerous subjects, so they can be more responsive in the field.

“We’re working hard to make our employees even more knowledgeable, customer-oriented and just outright helpful,” Hawkins said. “That’s what our residents deserve. I want department staff to talk with customers and educate them. I want the department to be a resource, not an obstacle.”

The department is also converting all online applications to fillable forms and temporary sign permit applications can be submitted electronically, along with payments.

Customers can also now look up registered rental properties and submit suspected rentals to the department.

The automated permit inspection scheduling system can be reached at 313-943-2400 and has been updated to allow contractors and customers to select either a morning or afternoon inspection.

Permit inspections can also be scheduled by texting the word “hello” to 844-506-0971.

Hawkins also suggested using email addresses to help direct concerns.

For neighborhood services, property maintenance issues and complaints, residents can email ns@ci.dearborn.mi.us.

For missed garbage pick up, special pick up requests and garbage or recycle cart issues, residents can email sanitation@ci.dearborn.mi.us.

For rat complaints and issues residents can email vector@ci.dearborn.mi.us.

For permit questions, residents can email dbnpermits@ci.dearborn.mi.us.

For residential sales questions and inspection requests, residents can contact dbnsales@ci.dearborn.mi.us and for residential rental questions and inspection requests, residents can contact dbnrentals@ci.dearborn.mi.us.

“Under Mayor O’Reilly’s directive, I have taken the concerns and complaints I’ve heard to heart,” Hawkins said. “I hope our residents and customers will see continued improvements in the department.”