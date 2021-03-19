Michigan has the second highest number of COVID variant cases in the U.S.

With multiple variants of COVID-19 spreading throughout the United States, two of the more concerning variants have been found in Michigan

DETROIT — With multiple variants of COVID-19 spreading throughout the United States, two of the more concerning variants have been found in Michigan.

According to the CDC, the largest number of variant cases have been detected in Michigan and in Florida.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the greatest numbers of the U.K variant, B117, have been found in more densely populated areas in Michigan.

More than half of the B117 variants were identified as being the result of an outbreak with the Michigan Department of Corrections and has been found in 31 Michigan counties.

The variant is a concern as the number of positive cases has been slowly increasing.

While other variants are being monitored, only one case of the South African B1351 variant has been found in Michigan.

All reports have shown that the three vaccines currently available from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson seem to be effective against the variants.