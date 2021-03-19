U.S.-Canada border restrictions extended through April 21

Travel restrictions across the U.S. and Canada border will remain in place through at least April 21 due to the COVID pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security stated that the border will remain closed to non-essential travelers through April to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, and in coordination with our partners in Canada and Mexico, the United States is extending the restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders through April 21, while ensuring continued flows of essential trade and travel,” a Twitter post from the DHS said. “Informed by science and public health guidance, we will work with our counterparts to identify an approach to easing restrictions when conditions permit and with the protection of our citizens from COVID-19 at the forefront of our minds.”

Essential travel, including certain workers and transportation of goods, is still allowed to cross the border.

On Dec. 1, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the ban on nonessential travel with the United States will not be lifted until COVID-19 is significantly more under control around the world.

The Canada and U.S. border limitations have been in place since last March.

For the latest on cross-border programs and services, travelers can call the Canada Border Services Agency’s Border Information Service at 1-800-461-9999.