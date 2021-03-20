Annapolis senior wins humanitarian award

18-year-old Annapolis High School Senior Nadia Nasir received a humanitarian award for her efforts in the community

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — 18-year-old Annapolis High School Senior Nadia Nasir received the school’s humanitarian award at the March 17 School Board meeting for her efforts in the community.

In her sophomore year of high school, Nasir organized a school fashion show that raised more than $8,000 to donate to Kids Against Hunger.

As a member of the Annapolis Key Club and Student Council, Nasir has been helping the community as frequently as she can.

In September, a family in the community was struck by tragedy with the loss of one of their children to suicide and their family home catching fire.

Nasir took to social media and reached out to local organizations to help raise money and awareness for the family.

Last month a fellow student passed away suddenly and Nasir helped organize a candlelight vigil in his memory. She has also continued to help fundraise and volunteer throughout the community.

Mayor Bill Bazzi said he has seen nothing but dedication from her.

“I have not seen any young lady as young as she is being so engaged with the community so much,” he said. “I have seen adults three or four times her age not be as engaged as she is. She is involved with many youth organizations and has been doing food drives with us for the last year; she participated in veterans events and several other community events.”

Bazzi said he’s proud that Nasir is a resident of Dearborn Heights.

“She is a great leader,” he said. “She always took charge and I am so proud of her. I think she’s a great product of Dearborn Heights and we are lucky to have her in our team and we are lucky to have her in our city.”

Nasir said that she volunteers and helps because it helps her find inner peace.

“I do it because I know that I can,” she said. “I want to be able to help people and a little bit of effort from me can go a long way.”

Nasir also said she plans on staying close to home.

“I’m a diehard Dearborn Heights fan,” she said. “I’m looking forward to possibly one day maybe even holding a City Council seat. I love this city and I am dedicated to helping make it progress. Things are changing in Dearborn Heights. Things are changing fast and for the better.”

Nasir has committed to attending the University of Michigan-Dearborn in the fall to study business administration.