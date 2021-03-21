Details emerge on stabbing incident at hookah lounge in Detroit

The stabbing occurred at Taiga Hookah Lounge in Detroit, Sunday morning. Photo: WDIV

DETROIT – Taha Hadi Shitawi, 34, of Dearborn is the suspect in a stabbing incident that occurred at the Taiga Hookah Lounge on Greenflied Road in Detroit on Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m. Shitawi is suspected to have stabbed eight people.

The Arab American News has learned from a source close to the investigation that an argument occurred inside the lounge which then spilled out into the parking lot. There, an unknown person shot a gun into the air. Shitawi is then believed to have stabbed eight people and then fled the scene in a red Chevy Camaro.

No fatalities have been reported.

Shitawi fled to and was later apprehended at Beaumont Hospital in Taylor. He had suffered laceration and bruises from the incident. Police did not recover a weapon from him. Both witness and surveillance video confirmed him to be the stabbing suspect.

Five of the victims were taken to Beaumont in Dearborn. Three others to Sinai Grace Hospital. All victims are Arab American.

Two of the stabbing victims, both Dearborn males, were known to be in critical condition, according to information available to The Arab American News at this time.

A female victim, from Minnesota, was known to be in temporary serious condition. Two males, one of Dearborn and another of unknown residency, were also known to be in temporary serious conditions.

Two other Dearborn males were known to be in stable condition. It was not clear how badly the eight victim was hurt.

– This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available