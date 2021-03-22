City of Dearborn to support Autism Awareness Day

The city of Dearborn is encouraging residents to light the city in blue to show support for Autism Awareness Day on Friday, April 2.

World Autism Awareness Day was started fourteen years ago.

The goal of World Autism Awareness Day is to join an international community where hundreds of thousands of landmarks, buildings, homes and communities around the world to “Light It Up Blue” in recognition of people with Autism and their families.

This year, the Dearborn Police Department, City of Dearborn Government, and Blue Hands United for Autism, an organization based in Dearborn, are partnering to bring the community together for the event.

Beginning March 22, blue porch lights will be available for free at the Dearborn Police Department for residents to pick up so they have time to get them before Autism Awareness Day on April 2.

The lights can be picked up at 16099 Michigan Ave.