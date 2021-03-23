Dearborn to offer additional COVID vaccine appointments

The city of Dearborn is offering more appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine for March 24-31 for those 50 years old and older.

DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn is offering more appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine for March 24-31 for those 50 years old and older.

The Dearborn Consolidated Vaccination Center is at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center at 15801 Michigan Ave.

The vaccines are Moderna and are available by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m..

Appointments are offered for residents of Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Inkster, Redford, Allen Park, Garden City, and Melvindale.

The clinic is following the criteria established by Wayne County which is supplying the vaccines and therefore may differ from what the State of Michigan has announced.

Masks covering both the mouth and nose are required for entry and must remain on while in the building.

People coming in will be asked to show their identification and will be screened at the door.

Appointments can be made at www.cityofdearborn.org/covid.