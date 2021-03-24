19th District Court offers Veterans Treatment Court

Dearborn's 19th District Court is providing a special treatment court for veterans facing misdemeanor charges.

DEARBORN – The 19th District Court in Dearborn offers special treatment court for veterans who are facing misdemeanor charges.

The Veterans Treatment Court is focused on veterans only that are facing misdemeanor offenses including traffic offenses.

The court was first started over a year and a half ago and helps offer other solutions aside from jail time to veterans.

Program Coordinator Murray Davis said that it’s important for veterans to know that this option is available.

“It’s important that we identify veterans,” Davis, who is also a United States Air Force Veteran, said. “We have arrangements with the Dearborn Police Department in place where they are to ask if the person they are encountering is a veteran. We want to go all the way to ensure that our veterans are getting the treatment they need.”

As opposed to jail time, the program can offer a special 12-24 month alternative court probation docket.

“The point is to treat underlying issues like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD),” Davis said. “This is an awareness initiative. It’s important that veterans and their families know that there are solutions for veterans of all ages who may need them.”

The program also includes phased progress promotion systems with monthly hearings, specially assigned military veteran mentors, available Rideshare transportation to court appointments, expedited driving privileges reinstatement, available educational expenses assistance, and even dismissed convictions available upon successful program completion.

“We want to treat them and get them back on track,” Davis said. “The last place we want to put veterans is in jail. We have brothers and sisters in this community that need to know there is a program for them. And this isn’t just for Dearborn residents. We can help anyone in the state that may need it.as long as both courts agree, cases can be transferred to us for us to take over.”

For more information, residents can contact (313) 943-2281, or veteranscourt@ci.dearborn.mi.us.