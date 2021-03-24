Beaumont reinstates visitor restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases

Effective March 25 at 8:00 a.m., all Beaumont Health hospitals will be reinstating their visitor restrictions due to rising COVID cases.

This is the third time the health system has issued visitor restrictions.

Under the restrictions, no one will be allowed in rooms of patients with pending or positive COVID tests except those who are approaching end-of-life, those under 21, women in labor or other extreme circumstances.

Any patients who do not have COVID can have one family or friend present if the patient is in serious or critical condition, the patient is being evaluated for hospice care or near end of life where additional family may take turns at the patient’s bedside, the patient is an adult with a disability needing help communicating or managing anxiety, the patient requires support and has made arrangements in advance, the patient is a woman in labor or with pregnancy complications or if the patient is a child under 21-years-old.

Beaumont plans to release guidelines for those who have been fully vaccinated next month.

Dr. Nick Gilpin, medical director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology at Beaumont Health, said that the decision was not easy.

“We have noticed an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in metro Detroit over the past few weeks,” he said. “Community positivity rates have jumped, and we are seeing more and more COVID-19 variants too. While we are happy that the vaccine is becoming more widely available, we know that taking difficult steps, like restricting visitation, is still necessary to help us keep our patients and staff safe.”