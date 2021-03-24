Dearborn vaccine center to now accept people 18 and older, with conditions

People age 18 and older, with medical conditions, can make appointments for the COVID-19 vaccines for March 25-31. Photo: Sam Baydoun

DEARBORN — People over 18 with medical conditions can now make appointments for the COVID-19 vaccines for March 25-31.

Appointments are available at the Dearborn Consolidated Vaccination Center.

Anyone over the age of 50 can also make an appointment.

Appointments are for people who live in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Inkster, Redford, Garden City, Allen Park and Melvindale.

The Moderna vaccine is being distributed at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center at 15801 Michigan Ave from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m..

The communities are following the criteria established by Wayne County and may differ from the state’s criteria.

Patients receiving the vaccine are required to wear masks at all times, must have identification and will be screened at the door.

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled at www.cityofdearborn.org/covid.