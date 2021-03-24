Update: Dearborn man charged with 15 counts in stabbing incident at Detroit hookah lounge

The stabbing occurred at Taiga Hookah Lounge in Detroit, Sunday morning. Photo: WDIV

UPDATE: Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Taha Shitawi, 34, of Dearborn, with 15 counts in the stabbing of five people, a 32-year-old man, two 31-year-old men, a 25-year-old man, all of Dearborn and a 29-year-old woman, of Shelby Township, in a violent incident at Taiga Hookah Lounge in Detroit, Sunday morning.

Shitawi has been charged with five counts each of the following crimes: assault with intent to murder; assault with intent to do great bodily harm; and felonious assault.

Shitawi was arraigned today in 36th District Court and received a $350,000 at 10 percent bond. A probable cause conference is on April 5, and a preliminary examination in on April 12, before Judge Kenyetta Stanford Jones., according to a press release.

The press release by the prosecutor’s office does allege that Shitawi stabbed eight victims before fleeing the scene.

DETROIT – Taha Hadi Shitawi is the suspect in a stabbing incident that occurred at the Taiga Hookah Lounge on Greenflied Road in Detroit on Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m. Shitawi is suspected to have stabbed eight people.

The Arab American News learned from a source close to the investigation that an argument occurred earlier inside the lounge which then spilled out into the parking lot. There, an unknown person shot a gun into the air. Authorities allege that Shitawi then stabbed eight people and then fled the scene in a red Chevy Camaro.

No fatalities were reported.

Shitawi fled to and was later apprehended at Beaumont Hospital in Taylor. He had suffered laceration and bruises from the incident. Police did not recover a weapon from him. Both witness and surveillance video confirmed him to be the stabbing suspect.

Five of the victims were taken to Beaumont in Dearborn. Three others to Sinai Grace Hospital. All victims are Arab American.

Two of the stabbing victims, both Dearborn males, were known to be in critical condition, according to information available to The Arab American News as of Sunday.

A female victim, of Shelby Township, was known to be in temporary serious condition. Two males, one of Dearborn and another of unknown residency, were also known to be in temporary serious conditions.

Two other Dearborn males were known to be in stable condition. It was not clear how badly the eight victim was hurt.

“The allegations in this case illustrate disturbing violence,” said Worthy. “I am asking people to think before you react, violence is never the answer. Whether it is with a gun or a knife these crimes have life changing and devasting consequences for victims, their families, our entire community and the perpetrator.”

– This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available