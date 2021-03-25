A list of COVID-19 vaccine providers in Wayne County

The Ford Field Mass Vaccination Clinic in Detroit opened this week. Photo courtesy: Henry Ford Health System

Michigan residents aged 16 and older with disabilities or preexisting conditions are now eligible to receive the vaccine. All residents 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning April 5.

Residents should schedule appointments through their hospital group or other vaccine providers, such as the Ford Field clinic. The state and Wayne County are asking residents to be patient as providers are working hard to safely vaccinate all Michigan residents as quickly as possible.

At present, vaccination clinics operated by Wayne County Public Health will continue to prioritize residents over 50, teachers and front-line workers.

Here is a list of providers and some information on them:

Beaumont Health

Patients with an active myBeaumontChart account are invited to save their spot for a COVID-19 vaccine through Beaumont’s Save My Shot program. The hospital will email an invitation to schedule an appointment to those who meet Michigan’s criteria for a vaccine, and appointments are available.

CVS

CVS is administering the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only in select stores, based on local eligibility guidelines. Check the website for more.

Detroit Medical Center

The DMC offers COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 50 years of age and older, healthcare workers, front-line essential workers in critical infrastructure, residents 50 years of age and older with health risks, pre-existing conditions or disabilities, caregiver family members age 16 and older and guardians who care children with special health care needs.

Ford Field Clinic

The state’s mass vaccine site, located in Detroit. Text “EndCOVID” to 75049 to request an appointment, or by going to clinic.meijer.com/register/CL2021. Please only complete the registration process one time. Additional entries will replace the previous registration and may increase wait time. This clinic is a collaboration between the state, Wayne County, Henry Ford Health System, Meijer and FEMA.

Garden City Hospital

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are based on vaccine availability. As more doses become available to us, they will continue to add more appointments.

Henry Ford Health System

Established Henry Ford patients will be contacted by text, email or phone when they become eligible to receive a vaccine and as appointments become available. Henry Ford will reach out based on the contact information patients have provided them.

Kroger

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available in select Kroger locations. Check the website for more info.

Meijer

Please only complete registration one time, and at one location. Additional entries will replace previous registration and may increase wait time. Check the website for more info.

Rite-Aid

State and local jurisdiction qualifications determine if you are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at this time. The customer is responsible for complying with all federal, state and/or local guidelines.

St. John’s – Ascension Health

Ascension Michigan is not utilizing a patient wait list or registration system for its patients. Ascension will contact eligible patients by email, text and phone to schedule their appointment as vaccine supply allows. Vaccinations must be scheduled in advance, and walk-ins will not be accepted.

St. Joseph Mercy- Livonia – Trinity Health

Vaccine appointments for eligible categories may be available, but supplies are limited.

Wayne County Public Health will organize community-based vaccination events as they are able, contingent upon vaccine supply. For more information about how community-based vaccination events are organized, check with the Wayne County Health Department. Mobile vaccine units have already begun being deployed at select locations in the county.