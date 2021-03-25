Garden City building department closes due to COVID-19

The Garden City building department has announced that they will be closed until further notice because multiple employees have COVID-19.

GARDEN CITY – The Garden City building department has announced that they will be closed until further notice because multiple employees have COVID-19.

The department is attempting to contact all residents with inspections scheduled to notify them.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Garden City Building Department will be closed for the rest of the week due to positive COVID-19 tests of employees,” the city’s website said. “Forms and other Building Department information can be found online at www.gardencitymi.org/building.”

The closure impacts the entire south wing of city hall but the north wing where the clerk’s office, water department and tax department will remain open.

The 21st District Court remains closed to the public by state order.