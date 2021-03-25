MI Symptoms COVID-19 tracker surpasses 3 million entries

MI Symptoms, the free and secure online symptom screening tool that helps screen for COVID-19, has more than 3 million entries

LANSING — MI Symptoms, a free and secure online symptom screening tool designed to help screen people for COVID-19, has surpassed 3 million entries.

The tool was designed to help organizations screen members and employees for symptoms related to COVID-19.

MI Symptom was created by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the University of Michigan to make compliance with symptom screening rules as easy and seamless as possible to ensure that businesses can open safely.

The online tool is updated regularly to reflect the latest state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive, said that the screening can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Screening for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the workplace is still required for most in-person work settings and remains an important way to help prevent spread of COVID-19 in the workplace,” she said. “While vaccination efforts are ongoing, it is important that people get tested if they have been exposed or have symptoms, and to continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash hands frequently.”

The tool receives more than 20,000 submissions per day with participation varying from small businesses, schools and law firms to hospitals and other health care facilities.

Employers utilizing the tool also help inform public health officials of potential hotspots as the results are used anonymously to create a county and regional map of symptoms across the state.

Screening employees is currently required by The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA).

The MI Symptoms tool is also available for use by non-employer organizations as well, including athletic organizations and schools.

MI Symptoms is accessible by mobile phones and desktop devices and is available in English, Spanish and Arabic.

For more information or to sign-up, visit the MI Symptoms website.