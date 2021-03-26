Crestwood School families now qualify for food assistance

Families with students in the Crestwood School District will now receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) relief.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Families with students enrolled in the Crestwood School District will now qualify for Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) relief.

P-EBT provides supplemental food assistance benefits to students who have temporarily lost access to free school meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal of the program is to make sure no child goes hungry by missing out on school meals.

There is no application process for Crestwood School families.

New cards are expected to be mailed out sometime in April.

If a family already receives food stamp benefits, the additional P-EBT benefits are expected to be added to the card the family already has.

The only requirement for parents and families is to confirm that their child’s school has their most current mailing address on file so that the cards can be mailed accordingly.