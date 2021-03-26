Parents of high school students being surveyed about interest in COVID vaccines

Dearborn Public Schools will survey parents of high schoolers to determine families' interest in the COVID-19 vaccine.

DEARBORN — Dearborn Public Schools will begin surveying parents of high school students this week to determine families’ interest in the COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey is geared toward seeing if the parents and families would be interested in having the vaccine supplied to the teens through the school once they are eligible.

Parents should receive a link to the survey in their emails.

With Michigan planning to open vaccinations to anyone over the age of 16 starting April 5, there are currently no vaccines approved for children under 16.

Dearborn Public Schools does not yet have plans to offer vaccinations and parents are encouraged to register their children for vaccination options in the area once eligible if they’re interested.

While administrators are in discussions with different organizations about potentially vaccinating interested students upon eligibility, Dearborn Schools does not yet know if, when, how or where student vaccinations would occur.

Students will not be required to take the vaccine as participation is voluntary and parents’ consent is required for children under 18.