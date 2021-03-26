Wayne County Executive Evans commits $5 million to help residents facing home foreclosure

Wayne County will add $5 million to the amount already pledged to fight home foreclosures.

DETROIT — Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans announced that the county will add $5 million to the amount already pledged to fight home foreclosures.

The Gilbert Family Foundation and the Rocket Community fund have already pledged $15 million to the project.

“Keeping people in their homes is the surest way to create a strong, vibrant Wayne County,” Evans said. “Foreclosure is not an economic process. It is a social process, and its impact reaches far beyond those who lose their homes.”

The tax foreclosure program is part of a $500 million, 10-year gift to the city of Detroit announced Thursday by Dan and Jennifer Gilbert.

Approximately 5,500 county residents are still in their homes because of the Pay As You Stay (PAYS) program.

The $5 million will come from Wayne County’s general fund/general purpose budget and will be administered by Wayne Metro (the Wayne Metropolitan Community Agency).

Wayne Metro will focus on expanding the PAYS program to more Wayne County communities as not all Wayne County communities have participated, provide legal assistance to homeowners facing foreclosure and help renters in homes facing foreclosure protect their rights, and expand the Make It Home program to help renters living in homes facing foreclosure buy the house for themselves.