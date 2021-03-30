Dearborn continues to expand its vaccine efforts

The Dearborn Consolidated Vaccination Clinic is extending appointments to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Consolidated Vaccination Clinic is extending its appointments once more in an attempt to vaccinate as many people as possible.

The clinic will now continue appointments through May 1 for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

With eligibility opening up statewide on April 5, the clinic will also be expanding its hours.

Currently, those who are 18-years-old or older with medical conditions or anyone over 50 qualify.

On April 5, anyone over the age of 18 will qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic is offering the Moderna vaccine to residents who live in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Melvindale, Allen Park, Inkster, Redford and Garden City.

Masks are required at all times during the appointments and people will be asked to show their identification and be screened upon entry.

Beginning April 12, the vaccination center will be open for 12 hours per day Monday through Thursday.

Appointments can be made online at www.cityofdearborn.org/covid and vaccines are administered by the Dearborn Fire Department at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave.