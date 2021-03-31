Beaumont announces expansion of COVID units; visitors now require vaccination card

Beaumont Health announced that they are expanding their COVID-19 units at their hospitals and changing their visitation policy amid another surge.

The health system said they will be carefully allowing fully vaccinated individuals to visit their loved ones who are hospitalized for issues other than COVID-19, but these visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination.

“As we experience Michigan’s third COVID-19 surge, the Beaumont Health team will use everything we have learned while treating the most COVID-19 patients in Michigan to again provide the best care possible,” John Fox, president and CEO of Beaumont Health, said. “Please continue to wear your mask, wash your hands, avoid large gatherings and practice social distancing while we work together to respond to the latest surge. Vaccinations are helping, but we are not there yet. We need to stay vigilant to protect our families, friends and communities. For now, the virus is moving faster than the vaccinations.”

Beaumont said that the number of COVID-19 positive or suspected positive inpatients jumped at their hospitals from 128 on Feb. 28 to more than 500 on March 30.

According to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) data, that is more than double the number of COVID-19 patients being treated at any other hospital system in the state.

While Beaumont reinstated their visitor restrictions last week, masks are still required at Beaumont facilities and Beaumont is now encouraging fully vaccinated people to visit their loved ones.

Beaumont will allow one fully vaccinated visitor per day at the bedside of patients who do not have or are not suspected of having COVID-19.

The policy went into effect at 8:00 a.m. on March 31.

Fully vaccinated visitors must have finished their vaccination schedule and be 14 days past their final dose.

The health system will accept a completed, official Vaccination Record Card and photo identification or a photo of a completed, official Vaccination Record Card as proof of vaccination.