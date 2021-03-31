Michigan continues to expand vaccinations efforts

Vaccinations being administered in Dearborn, early March. Photo courtesy: Henry Ford Health System

LANSING — Michigan will continue its upward trajectory in getting more and more residents vaccinated against the dangerous COVID-19 virus, as positive news came down the pipeline from Lansing in recent days.

On Wednesday, Governor Whitmer raised the state’s vaccination goal from 50,000 to 100,000 shots per day. The new goal is based on the state’s successful efforts to expand vaccine administration by partnering with private and public organizations to get shots to more communities across the state.

The effort is made possible by continuous week-over-week increases in the number of vaccines allocated to the state.

For 38 days, the state has met or exceeded its original goal of administering 50,000 vaccinations per day. To date, Michigan has administered 4,207,102 vaccines, moving the state closer to its goal of vaccinating at least 70 percent of Michiganders ages 16 and older as soon as possible.

“These new, higher vaccine targets are a testament to what we can do together, and we need to meet them so we can keep rebuilding our economy,” Whitmer said.

The White House announced Tuesday that a substantial increase in doses would be made available to Michigan starting next week. That announcement follows recent requests made by Whitmer to the administration for more vaccines and will further help to mitigate a recent rise in cases.

In next week’s shipment, the Biden administration will increase the state’s direct allocation by 66,020 doses for a total of 620,040 vaccines, a weekly record high for Michigan. This allocation includes 147,800 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Providers have administered more than 4 million doses in just four months and we praise and appreciate their willingness to serve their communities, and are confident they will meet and exceed the new 100,000 shots per day goal,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

Ford Field in Detroit has become somewhat of an epicenter of the vaccine effort, with a goal of delivering 6,000 shots a day. The clinics are appointment-based, but walk-ins are possible at certain times of the day.

A volunteer at Ford Field told The Arab American News this week that they hadn’t seen anyone get turned down for a walk-in shot yet, but that the availability of walk-in vaccinations is still not certain and that its best to set an appointment before hand to receive the vaccine.