Dearborn Public Schools to offer COVID vaccines to older students and their parents

Dearborn Public Schools and the Detroit Medical Center are partnering to provide COVID vaccines to students and their parents.

DEARBORN — Dearborn Public Schools is partnering with the Detroit Medical Center (DMC) to provide COVID vaccines to students and their parents.

Parents will receive an email with a link to register for the shots and for the required paperwork to print and sign.

Students in the district who are 16-years-old and older and their parents are allowed to register for the vaccine through an agreement worked out between the district and the DMC.

The vaccinations will be scheduled on April 8, 9 and 16 and will be the Pfizer vaccine, as that is the only one approved for people under 18.

Those getting the vaccine will need to plan on receiving the second dose three weeks after the first.

DMC will also be offering some modesty rooms for women whose religious beliefs would prevent them from getting the vaccine on their shoulder in a more public setting.

Dearborn Public Schools will also provide transportation to the DMC for those who may need it and students will be excused from class if their vaccination is scheduled during class time. Students and parents are permitted to drive themselves to the appointments, but only those receiving a vaccination can attend the clinic.

A brief survey of parents last week showed that more than 500 eligible students were interested in getting the vaccine, but because Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for those younger than 18 getting students vaccinated was more difficult for families to schedule.

On Monday, April 5, the state opens vaccine eligibility to anyone over the age of 16, but anyone over 18 can also get vaccinated at ACCESS or the Dearborn Consolidated Vaccination Clinic at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.

Superintendent Glenn Maleyko has been passionate about ensuring the safety of staff and students and has been working towards getting vaccines to people who wanted them once they became eligible.

The district does not require students or staff to be vaccinated.

To receive the vaccine, students under 16 will need parents to sign permission slips provided by the DMC that will be included in the email they should receive. Students will also need parents’ permission if they need to take the district-offered transportation.

Families who do not have access to printers can also get copies of the paperwork from their children’s high school.